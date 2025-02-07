PTI founder’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry detained outside Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: Imran Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, has been detained outside Adiala jail, ARY News reported on Friday.

The police have taken Faisal Chaudhry into custody following his meeting with the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s founder Imran Khan inside the jail.

Sources said that he has been arrested due to an alleged altercation with the jail authorities the previous day and he is now being transferred to a police check post for further legal proceedings.

Earlier, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi granted Faisal Chaudhry permission to meet with Imran Khan, instructing the Jail Superintendent to ensure that lawyers have access to the former prime minister for legal consultations.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has written a letter to Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, describing the reasons behind the ‘growing distance’ between the military and the public, party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said.

Speaking to media, the PTI chairman said that Imran Khan has written the letter as the former prime minister and Khan praised the sacrifices made by the Pakistani armed forces.

“Pakistan Army is making great sacrifices. This country and army is ours. We do not want chaos and it is necessary that the public stands with the army,” Barrister Gohar added while quoting Imran Khan.

PTI leader Faisal Chaudhry also confirmed the development and said that Imran Khan has sent a letter to Army Chief, as former Prime Minister.

Faisal Chaudhry said that it has been stated in the letter that our soldiers are making sacrifices every day, in the current situation, it is necessary for the whole nation to stand with the army.

He said that Imran Khan in his letter to the army chief raised six points including ‘fraud elections’ on February 8, 2024, and 26th constitutional amendment.