Four abductees rescued from Shikarpur katcha area

SHIKARPUR: In a successful joint operation, police and Rangers rescued four abducted men from the Shikarpur katcha area in Sindh, police said on Tuesday.

The men, identified as Irfan Thanori, Rahab, Abdul Qadir, and Abdul Waheed, were kidnapped by notorious katcha bandits around a month ago.

The previous rescue attempt two days earlier failed and resulted in two officers being injured in an exchange of gunfire.

However, this second operation, led by SSP Shikarpur Shahzeb Chachar, was successful in rescuing all four hostages from the Kot Shahu riverine area in Khanpur.

Read More: Two Karachi hostages recovered from Shikarpur katcha area

Earlier, Police and Rangers in a joint operation recovered a hostage from Garhi Tegho katcha area after exchange of fire with bandits, police said.

“Bandits fled from the scene after shootout and a hostage recovered,” SSP Shahzaib Chachar said. “Recovered hostage has been identified as Sherdil,” police officer said. “He was kidnapped from Karachi’s Singer Chowrangi,” according to police.

“Police has launched a search operation in the area to arrest fleeing bandits,” SSP further said.

Moreover, a team of the anti-violent crime cell (AVCC) police in a raid in Shikarpur recovered a hostage, who was called to Shikarpur from Karachi, with honey trap and taken hostage.

“Noor Mohammad was honey-trapped to Shikarpur on September 19 and kidnappers had demanded Rs. 10 million ransom money for safe release of the hostage,” SSP Aneel Haider said.