Four arrested after Crown Jewels case defaced with custard released on bail

Four people were arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damange, but have since been released on bail.

The Metropolitan Police told Metro: ‘All four have been released on conditional bail, to return on a date in early January 2026, pending further investigation.’

A handout photo taken on and released by Take Back Power on December 6, 2025,

shows supporters of the civil resistance group holding a banner reading ‘Democracy has crumbled – Tax The Rich’ after they smothered dessert and custard over the case containing the Crown Jewels, at the Tower of London.

London police said four people were arrested Saturday after food — purportedly apple crumble and custard — were thrown at a display case containing Britain’s priceless Crown Jewels in the Tower of London.

The Tower of London was forced to partially close, but Historic Royal Palaces has confirmed the Crown Jewels have not been damaged.

Take Back Power describes themselves as a ‘civil disobedience group’ which was formed recently, with their first Instagram post only being from five days ago.

Policing minister Sarah Jones said the incident was ‘disgraceful’, adding: ‘There is a clear difference between the democratic right to protest and unacceptable behaviour.’

The activist group said: ‘Democracy has crumbled. Billionaires buy political influence whilst homeless people die on the streets.

‘There are homeless people dying on our streets, this is the most dangerous time of the year for them, and we have the rich hoarding the wealth. This is disgusting.’