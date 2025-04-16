web analytics
Four arrested for attacking int'l food chain outlet in Islamabad

Islamabad police have arrested four people for attacking international food chain outlet in the federal capital on Wednesday.

According to details, a group of unidentified individuals attacked an international food chain outlet in Islamabad’s E-11/2 sector.

The timely action of police saved the outlet from damages.

According to a spokesperson for Islamabad police, around 15 individuals had gathered outside the private restaurant to protest.

Police responded quickly to the situation, arresting four of the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests may follow based on CCTV footage and witness statements, the Islamabad police said.

It is to be mentioned here that a number of attacks have been reported in the country over foreign food outlets.

Earlier, a man killed in firing over a foreign food outlet at Lahore Bypass Chowk in Sheikhupura, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Asif Nawaz s/o Muhammad Nawaz, according to police sources.

DPO Sheikhupura Bilal Zafar Shaikh said that the attacker, riding a motorbike, fled from the crime scene after firing.

“A contingent of police deployed to the spot. Police forensic experts have collected evidence from the crime scene,” DPO said.

According to a report, the unidentified attacker entered in the restaurant and opened fire at a man working in kitchen of the eatery.

