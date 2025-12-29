Four bandits killed in Shikarpur police operation

SHIKARPUR: Four bandits were killed as a police operation underway against outlaws since yesterday in katcha area of Rustam in Shikarpur district.

SSP Shikarpur has said that the accused involved in firing over a wedding party on Sunday, have been killed. They had killed three persons including the bridegroom in firing over the wedding party.

“Four bandits have been killed and 22 people were injured during the operation,” SSP Shahzeb Chachar said.

Slain bandits were involved in murders, robberies, theft and other heinous crimes and wanted to police, police official said.

Police will not allow bloodshed in the name of tribal rivalries, he said. “Stern action will be taken against the people resorting to arms”, SSP warned. `

Recently nine bandits were killed in an encounter with police near Manchhar Shah graveyard in Shikarpur.

SSP Shahzeb Chachar said that in a police operation nine bandits were killed while four police officials including DSP City Zahoor Soomro sustained injuries in the shootout.

Three of nine outlaws died in the exchange of fire have been identified as Shahmore Shaikh, Imdad Shaikh, Shahzad Shaikh, police said.

Police said that the slain bandits were involved in kidnapping for ransom, drugs dealing, robberies and other heinous crimes.