Four bandits loot millions from sub-inspector

NASIRABAD: In a shocking incident, a Sub-Inspector of Balochistan police on Wednesday reportedly looted by four bandits at gunpoint near Dera Murad Jamali railway crossing, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the police officer, carrying a substantial amount, left the bank and was confronted by four bandits at the Dera Murad Jamali railway crossing.

The criminals successfully fled the scene after looting Rs 2.5 million from the officer.

A case has been registered against the unidentified criminals.

Last year in Karachi, two Karachi cops were lotted near Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station. The incident took place on June 13 in a street near to Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station in Karachi.

According to police, dacoits took away two pistols and a motorcycle from the two cops including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a constable. The case of the looting has not been registered yet.

Upon contact, the Gulshan police said they have identified the robbers and will recover the valuables soon that’s why they have not registered the case.