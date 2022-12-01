Four booked over usage of expired dengue test kits in Polyclinic Hospital

ISLAMABAD: Four persons including the deputy executive director of the Polyclinic Hospital were booked over the usage of expired dengue test kits, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A scandal of expired dengue test kits has unearthed at Polyclinic Hospital. A case was lodged against the hospital’s administration by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) anti-corruption circle over the complaint of a junior assistant.

According to the details, Ideal Diagnostic Rawalpindi had provided test kits in 2019. Overall 27,960 test kits had been provided to the hospital, whereas, Ideal Diagnostic Rawalpindi had also provided 7,200 serology test kits.

The test kits were expired in 2021 but the deputy executive director Dr Amanullah and dispenser Abid Hussain had alleged used the expired kits. According to the complaint, the contractor was bound to provide new test kits after their expiry date in accordance with the tender’s condition.

It added that the accused provided over Rs5.5 million financial advantage to the owner of Ideal Diagnostic Rawalpindi.

Comments