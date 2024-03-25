Four children dead after phone charger catches fire

In a horrific incident, four children were killed and their parents injured in a fire at their home in the Pallavapuram area of this Uttar Pradesh district.

The incident occurred in the Janata Colony of Pallavapuram late on Saturday. The fire started from a short circuit while a mobile phone was being charged, they said.

The victims have been identified as Sarika (10), eight-year-old Niharika, six-year-old Sanskar alias Golu and four-year-old Kalu. Their parents Johny (41) and Babita (37) were injured, they added.

They were rushed to a hospital where the four children died during treatment. Johny is said to be out of danger but Babita’s condition is critical, the police said.