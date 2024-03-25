33.9 C
Four children dead after phone charger catches fire

Web Desk
By Web Desk
In a horrific incident, four children were killed and their parents injured in a fire at their home in the Pallavapuram area of this Uttar Pradesh district.

The incident occurred in the Janata Colony of Pallavapuram late on Saturday. The fire started from a short circuit while a mobile phone was being charged, they said.

The victims have been identified as Sarika (10), eight-year-old Niharika, six-year-old Sanskar alias Golu and four-year-old Kalu. Their parents Johny (41) and Babita (37) were injured, they added.

They were rushed to a hospital where the four children died during treatment. Johny is said to be out of danger but Babita’s condition is critical, the police said.

Johny told the police that the fire broke out while charging a mobile phone. There was a short circuit and the bed sheet caught fire. A probe is underway, the police said.

