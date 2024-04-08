Four children dead, 10 injured in school van-tractor collision

PIR MAHAL: At least four children dead and 10 others sustained injuries in collision between school van and tractor trolley in Pir Mahal tehsil of Toba Tek Singh, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in Pir Mahal on Shorkot road near motorway bridge, where a speeding school van carrying 18 children rammed into a tractor trolley and overturned, killing four children on the spot whereas over 10 others injured.

The rescue 1122 sources said that the injured and dead bodies have been shifted to the THQ hospital whereas the driver fled the spot of incident.

Last month, at least three burned to death as a car collided with a bike near Gadani Mor in Hub, an area of Balochistan.

As per details, the three people died due to the fire that erupted after a collision between a car carrying Iranian petrol and a motorcycle.

Read more: Five wedding guests dead in Nawabshah car-truck collision

According to the police, the fire brigade extinguished the fire, but the vehicle and the motorcycle were badly burnt, private news channels reported.

In a separate incident, five wedding guests died, while 12 others injured in Nawabshah car-truck collision.

As per details, the incident occurred in Nawabshah, where a car carrying wedding guests rammed into a truck, leaving two dead initially.

However, three more succumbed to injuries, taking the death toll to five and 12 others sustained injuries.