Four-day Eid-ul-Fitr holiday announced

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s authorities announced a four-day Eid-ul-Fitr holiday for the private and non-profit sectors, local media reported.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the holiday will begin on the 29th of Ramadan on April 8, Monday at the end of the workday. The employees can enjoy the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday till Thursday.

“Employers must adhere to what has been stipulated in the second paragraph of Article 24 of the executive regulation of the Labor Law,” the ministry said in a statement.

The employees can take advantage of a six-day getaway as Friday and Saturday are already classified as weekends in the Kingdom.

On Sunday, April 14, workers in the public and private sectors will return to their jobs.