Four dead bodies found in Balochistan's Kech district

TURBAT: In a shocking incident four dead bodies have been found in Buleda area of Balochistan’s district Kech, local police said in a statement.

Police said that the four deceased had left homes for picnicking a week ago and were missing. They were not in contact with their families, according to police.

“A local herdsman found four dead bodies and informed local people who identified the dead men,” police said.

Police said that the marks of rope were found on the neck of one body.

“Burnt motorbikes were also found from the spot near the dead bodies,” according to police.

Police officials have transferred the bodies to hospital to complete legal formalities.