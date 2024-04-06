Four dead in bus-motorcycle accident

As many as four people lost their lives when a speeding bus collided with a motorcycle in a rural village of Chishtian, ARY News reported on Saturday.
The rescue officials confirmed the death of the four individuals including three family members, while the injured are being transferred to the nearest hospital for immediate medical attention.
The accident occurred due to over overspeeding of the bus.
Earlier to this, at least one person died, and 25 others sustained injuries after a passenger van carrying devotees to the Shah Noorani Shrine met with an accident near Hub.
The unfortunate event occurred when the bus, en route to the shrine, faced a mishap close to Weirab Naddi.
The rescue officials rushed to the accident site to swiftly transport the injured to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention.