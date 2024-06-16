Four dead in Khairpur minitruck-coach collision

KHAIRPUR: In a tragic incident, at least four dead in a collision between a minitruck and coach in Khairpur, ARY News reported.

As per details, the unfortunate incident occurred when a Punjab-bound speeding coach from coach rammed into minitruck near economic zone in Khairpur and killed three while injuring 17 others.

The police officials said that the injured have been shifted to hospital.

Earlier, in a horrific incident, at least five including four women killed in a Rickshaw-Car collision in Faisalabad.

As per details, the incident occurred near Jhumra flyover where a speeding car rammed into a loader rickshaw and killed five, injuring three others.

The police officials stated that a worker identified as Amjad was on his way home with his family when the speeding car collided with the loader rickshaw.

The deceased include five members of one family, including mother, her two minor daughters, her son and her mother-in-law.

Furthermore, the injured father and two sons were shifted to the nearby hospital whereas the suspect driver managed to flee the spot of the incident.

Earlier, at least three burned to death as a car collided with a bike near Gadani Mor in Hub, an area of Balochistan.

As per details, the three people died due to the fire that erupted after a collision between a car carrying Iranian petrol and a motorcycle.

According to the police, the fire brigade extinguished the fire, but the vehicle and the motorcycle were badly burnt, private news channels reported.