Four dead, several trapped as trailer overturns on van near Hala

MATIARI: In a tragic accident on the National Highway near Hala, four people were killed instantly when a trailer overturned onto a passenger van, ARY News reported, citing police sources.

According to the police, seven passengers were pinned under the heavy vehicle. While four bodies have been recovered, three others—including a young girl—remain trapped.

A rescue operation is currently underway to extricate the remaining passengers.

The police stated that the accident occurred when one of the trailer’s tires burst while it was overtaking the van, causing the driver to lose control.

Authorities further reported that the van was carrying 15 passengers and was traveling from Hyderabad to Sukkur. Passengers sitting in the front section of the van remained unharmed and managed to escape the vehicle.

The fatal accident has caused a major traffic jam, blocking the highway leading from Punjab toward Karachi.

Earlier in the day, six people were killed and five injured on the night between Saturday and Sunday as rooftop of a house collapsed in in Shabqadar area of Charsadda district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tragedy struck a house in Shabqadar Khairabad, where the roof collapsed in the night and claimed lives of the people who had arrived to attend a wedding.

The roof of the house collapsed, leaving six persons dead and five others injured.

Police and other rescue workers rushed to the spot of the incident and retrieved dead bodies and injured from the rubble of the house, to transfer them to local hospital.

The six deceased also included women.