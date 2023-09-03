29.9 C
Sunday, September 3, 2023
Four die in Muzaffarabad road accident

MUZAFFARABAD: At least four people died as a car fell into the Neelum River near Pathka Chhun, a suburb of Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir on Sunday.

The officials said the car was on its way from Muzaffarabad to Jheng when it slipped due to a heavy rain and fell into the Neelum River at night. Resultantly, four people were killed and a woman sustained injuries. The bodies were sent to their native village, Jheng.

The identities of the deceased and injured could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

Police said that locals were not aware of the accident due to night and they came to know about it in the morning.

In a separate tragic incident in the month of March, at least four people were charred to death after a car they were travelling in caught fire after plunging into a gorge in Rawalpindi.

Rescue sources relayed that a speeding car fell into a gorge off GT Road and caught fire, as a result of which four people were burnt alive.

