Four die, two injured as car rams car into petrol pump in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Four people died, two others sustained critical injuries as a speeding car slammed into a petrol pump in Islamabad.

The dreadful road crash occurred in Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu, where a driver of a vehicle lost its control and rammed into a fuel station.

As a result four people namely Farhan, Fahad, Hamza and others, whose identity remains unidentified lost their lives, while two others sustained wounds. The injured and bodies were moved to a nearby PIMS hospital.

In a separate incident, earlier this week, a speeding car rammed into a house located in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Read more: One die, two hurt as ambulance rams into motorcycle in Lahore

In a video available with ARY News, a vehicle can be seen stuck into the house. The accident took place a while ago in the port city’s posh area.

Soon after the incident, the driver of the vehicle was caught by the homeowner and his neighbours. According to the people, the car was being driven by a youth, who was said to be drunk, along with his driver that rammed into the house.

Comments