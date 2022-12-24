PMC cancels doctors’ licences over fake autopsy reports

KARACHI: The Disciplinary Committee of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has cancelled licences of four senior doctors of Sindh government for allegedly preparing false post-mortem reports, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the PMC’s disciplinary committee cancelled licences of four senior doctors and imposed a ban of almost five years. Moreover, a fine of Rs0.5 million was also imposed on the four doctors, each.

Earlier in December, the Sindh cabinet approved an increase in the salaries of the doctors at the directions of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The increase in salaries will put an additional burden of Rs1.60 billion on the provincial exchequer. The cabinet members after getting the briefing gave approval to the increase in the salaries of postgraduate, house job doctors.

The salary of postgraduate doctors was fixed at Rs100,400 per month from Rs73,000. The doctors doing house jobs in Sindh will get Rs69,000 monthly pay from earlier Rs40,000.

