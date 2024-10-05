Four drown at Karachi’s Manora beach

web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, October 5, 2024
Web Desk
Web Desk
KARACHI: A tragic incident was reported where a total of four people – including two women – drowned at Karachi’s Manora beach, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The police spokesperson confirmed the incident, stating that the incident occurred between the huts no 65 and 67.

Meanwhile, the rescue teams have recovered the bodies of the two women, while efforts are still underway to locate the remaining two missing individuals.

Earlier this, a total of nine people drowned while four others were rescued at Karachi’s Seaview and Hawke’s Bay beaches.

According to the rescue officials, six people drowned while bathing at Hawke’s Bay, while the rescue officials managed to recover one of the bodies and four individuals.

The police reported that among the rescued, a woman and a man were in critical condition.

In a separate incident at Seaview’s Chunky Munky, three individuals drowned while bathing.

