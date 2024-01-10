Four ECP employees succumb to gas suffocation in Sindh

KANDH KOT: As many as four Election Commission employees were reported lost their lives due to suffocation after the council hall in Kandhkot district of Sindh filled with gas, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The four deceased employees include Election Commission officer Mushtaq Ahmad Magsi, data operator Ghulam Fareed, Abdul Rauf, and Majid Hussain.

Rescue sources report that the individuals were sleeping when the gas was filled in their room, adding that the three employees belonged to Larkana.

The rescue officials shifted the bodies of all four employees to the Civil Hospital.

Back in 2021, a father and daughter were found dead in their house in Sakrand, suffocated due to gas leakage.

According to local police officials, a man Shani Solangi, and his six-year-old daughter died due to a gas leak from the heater in their room.

The room had also caught fire when the victims were sleeping, police said.

Recently in October, a newly-married couple was found dead at their house due to gas suffocation in the Astore district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to rescue officials, the victims were killed due to a gas leak in their room. The couple had only got married three days ago.

The gas soon filled the room, causing the death of newlyweds in sleep due to suffocation, officials said.