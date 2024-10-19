Four female dead bodies found in Karachi’s Lea Market area

KARACHI: Four dead bodies, including three women and a young girl, found from an apartment of a residential building in city’s Lea Market area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Four dead bodies with slit throats found at the 7th floor of Zainab Arcade near the Lea Market in Lyari.

“All four victims throats’ have been cut with a sharp-edged weapon,” police said. “There are also marks of torture on bodies,” according to police.

The victims have been identified as Aleena 13 years, Madeeha 18, Ayisha 19 and Shehnaz 51 years age.

The dead bodies were found in four separate rooms. The killer said to be fled from the crime scene with the weapon used in slaying, after the heinous criminal act.

The dead bodies have been shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi to complete formalities.

Footages of CCTV cameras installed in the Bantva Gali being attained for investigation, officials said.

The head of the family, Muhammad Farooq told the police that the deceased included his wife, daughter, grand-daughter and a daughter in law. “I and my two sons were not at home when the incident took place,” Farooq said.

“We don’t have suspicion over anyone, nor we have any enmity,” he added.

The police have detained the head of the family Farooq, and his two sons. “There must be a relative involved in murders”, police said.

“All three persons will be questioned about the murder incident,” a police official said.