Four foods that are best for you when eaten raw!

Let’s be honest, we love food but we can’t be the only one’s who turn especially picky when it comes to downing raw vegetables… right?

While a large number of us may struggle to adapt to a raw food diet, there’s one fact that we can’t deny – some veggies and fruits are better off eaten raw! Yes, some veggies and fruits are more nutritious when not cooked over high flames, and while you don’t have to munch on every vegetable in its raw form, there are some that can easily be incorporated into your diet!

As compiled from Pinkvilla, here are four such foods that are best when eaten raw, and are also easy to eat!

Coconut

Of course, this had to top the list, because who doesn’t love coconut? Coconuts can be consumed raw in a multitude of ways, for eg coconut milk, coconut water, or the fruit itself, which are all loaded with potassium and magnesium, and electrolytes that can help energize you instantly.

Onions

Raw onions may not sound very appetising but they are very easy to incorporate in food as a part of salads. Onions have multiple health benefits, including promoting heart and liver health.

Broccoli

We know broccoli has a reputation of being among the least favoured greens, but it is rightfully considered a superfood. It’s a great source of fibre, protein and numerous important minerals including iron, potassium, calcium, selenium and magnesium as well as the vitamins A, B, C, E, K and even folic acid.

Nuts

Roasted and salted nuts enjoy great popularity but the sad news is all that takes away significant nutritional value from nuts. On the other hand, raw nuts can be a great source of multiple essential nutrients and antioxidants. Some are also known to reduce triglycerides in your body!