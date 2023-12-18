Four get life imprisonment for killing 7-year-old girl, eating her liver

In a horrific incident that went viral online, a couple among four others got life imprisonment for killing a 7-year-old girl and eating her liver.

Reportedly, the four accused ate the liver and other organs of the deceased on November 14, 2020 for black magic. The convicted have been identified as Parshuram, Sunaina, Ankul and Viren.

As per sources, a resident of a village in Ghatampur lodged a complaint that her seven-year-old daughter had gone missing while playing outside the house. Later, her mutilated body was found lying on a paddy field.

After an investigation based on the FIR, police came to know that the couple Parshuram and Sunaina were childless even after 19 years of their marriage.

Following which they went to an occultist who asked them to consume the liver of a girl. Later, they kidnapped and murdered the girl with help of Ankul and Viren and consumed her organs.

After trial lasted for three years, now Additional District Judge Baquar Shamim Rizvi has sentenced them life imprisonment.

In a separate incident, a woman searched ‘Ways to Kill’ before allegedly strangling her three children to death.

The woman 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy who allegedly strangled her three children to death earlier reached out to her parents and her in-laws to help her manage the children and things around the home.