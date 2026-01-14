Four girls seriously injured in Rawalpindi house fire

RAWALPINDI: Four young girls were seriously injured after sustaining burn injuries in a house fire in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing rescue officials.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire incident was reported in Rawalpindi’s Niazi Town area, resulting in severe burn injuries to four girls.

The injured were shifted in critical condition to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for emergency treatment.

The injured girls have been identified as three-year-old Sukaina, four-year-old Ayat, five-year-old Tabeer and seven-year-old Fariha.

The owner of the house told authorities that the children were living with their mother on the upper portion of the building. He said the woman had switched on a heater and left the children alone in the room.

The incident came to light when smoke and screams were heard coming from the room. The landlord said he acted promptly and managed to pull the children out before the situation worsened.

Rescue officials said further investigation into the incident is underway.

Last year in October, four children were injured in a fire incident in Kachhelo Goth in Muwachh Goth area of Karachi’s Baldia Town, rescue officials said.

Four children have sustained burn injuries in the fire incident, who were transferred to hospital for medical attendance, rescuers said.

Local police said that a drug addict neighbour had set the house on fire and escaped from the scene.