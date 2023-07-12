Four hospitals, several operation theatres and labs sealed

LAHORE: Four hospitals and several operation theatres and labs have been sealed by the Punjab Healthcare Commission, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) spokesperson confirmed that four hospitals and several operation theatres and labs were sealed. The commission imposed a ban on admissions of patients to two hospitals.

In Khanewal, the PHC sealed special inspection, operation theatre and ward of Shahid General Hospital. The decision was taken against the Shahid General Hospital which neither has any doctors nor paramedical staff.

The spokesperson said that the inspection team found a dispenser running the whole hospital.

Moreover, the admissions of new patients were banned in Rehman Hospital besides suspending gynaecology and blood bank facilities.

In Bahawalpur, National Hospital on Chishtian Road was completely sealed after the wrong operation of a girl’s arm. In another action, three hospitals under the administration of the Youth Community Development Organisation were sealed in Multan.

Earlier in the month, a newborn baby had lost both legs after sustaining severe burns due to doctors’ negligence at a private hospital in Islamabad.

The father of the newborn girl told the media that her premature daughter was kept in an incubator by the doctors at a private hospital in the Taramri area of Islamabad. He said that the newborn’s both legs were burnt due to the high temperature in the incubator.

The father of the affected newborn girl had also filed a formal complaint against the private hospital in Islamabad.

He stated in his complaint that his daughter was born at a private hospital in the Tarlai area of Islamabad on July 2 and she was kept in an incubator by the doctors after her premature birth. He stated that both legs of her daughter sustained burns due to the high temperature of the incubator due to the negligence of the hospital staff.

Syed Ahsan added that her daughter lost her legs due to the criminal negligence of the private hospital’s doctors and staff. The untrained staff of the hospital is playing with human lives, therefore, strict action should be taken against the hospital administration and staffers.