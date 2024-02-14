Four independents from Punjab join IPP

LAHORE: Four independent members-elect of Punjab Assembly have thrown their weights behind Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), which managed to secure two National Assembly (NA) seats only in February 8 general elections, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The independent members-elect, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Hafiz Tahir, Zahid Bhutta, and Awais Dareshak, pledged their support following the meeting with IPP president Abdul Aleem Khan.

The MPAs-elect cited confidence in Khan’s leadership and the party’s vision for stability.

Meanwhile, Aleem Khan expressed optimism about further additions to the party, stating that another 10 to 15 members of the assembly are in contact.

The IPP President highlighted the importance of a strong economic policy to ensure the country’s well-being and expressed concern for those facing poverty, pledging immediate relief efforts.

The wheeling and dealing has intensified as PML-N and PPP, are making hectic efforts to woo independent members-elect to improve their tally of total National and provincial assembly seats.

Earlier in the day, the PML-N said that six more newly elected Punjab Assembly members have joined the party.

پنجاب اسمبلی کے 6 مزید ارکان مسلم لیگ (ن) میں شامل ہو گئے پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کی سینیئر نائب صدر اور وزیر اعلی پنجاب کی نامزد امیدوار مریم نواز شریف سے ملاقات میں پارٹی میں شمولیت کا اعلان پی پی 132 ننکانہ سے سلطان باجوہ، پی پی 225 لودھراں سے شازیہ ترین، پی پی 289 ڈیرہ غازی… pic.twitter.com/yX9d7nToCB — PMLN (@pmln_org) February 14, 2024

In a post on X, it said the freshly inducted members included Sultan Bajwa from Nankana Sahib’s PP-132, Shazia Tareen from Lodhran, Mehmood Qadir Laghari and Hanif Patafi from Dera Ghazi Khan, Taimur Lali from Chiniot and Ali Asgar from Leh.