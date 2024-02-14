21.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Four independents from Punjab join IPP

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Four independent members-elect of Punjab Assembly have thrown their weights behind Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), which managed to secure two National Assembly (NA) seats only in February 8 general elections, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The independent members-elect, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Hafiz Tahir, Zahid Bhutta, and Awais Dareshak, pledged their support following the meeting with IPP president Abdul Aleem Khan.

The MPAs-elect cited confidence in Khan’s leadership and the party’s vision for stability.

Meanwhile, Aleem Khan expressed optimism about further additions to the party, stating that another 10 to 15 members of the assembly are in contact.

The IPP President highlighted the importance of a strong economic policy to ensure the country’s well-being and expressed concern for those facing poverty, pledging immediate relief efforts.

The wheeling and dealing has intensified as PML-N and PPP, are making hectic efforts to woo independent members-elect to improve their tally of total National and provincial assembly seats.

Earlier in the day, the PML-N said that six more newly elected Punjab Assembly members have joined the party.

In a post on X, it said the freshly inducted members included Sultan Bajwa from Nankana Sahib’s PP-132, Shazia Tareen from Lodhran, Mehmood Qadir Laghari and Hanif Patafi from Dera Ghazi Khan, Taimur Lali from Chiniot and Ali Asgar from Leh.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.