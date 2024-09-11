Four injured in Turbat blast: police

TURBAT: At least four people were injured as a result of an explosion near a bank in Turbat, Balochistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday quoting police.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Turbat, said police adding that all of them sustained minor injuries and were in stable condition.

Soon after blast, the bomb disposal squad had reached the incident site and collected the evidence.

“The initial investigation indicates that the explosion was a caused by a hand grenade,” SHO City Turbat said.

Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti condemned the blast and sought the report of a blast from the officials.