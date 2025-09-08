Four Israeli soldiers killed in north Gaza

GAZA: Palestinian group Hamas killed four Israeli soldiers on Monday after lobbing an explosive device into their tank, the Israeli military said.

According to the Israeli media, around 6:00 in the morning (0300 GMT), a squad of three fighters arrived at the IDF (Israeli military) post near Sheikh Radwan in northern Gaza.

It added that they threw an explosive device into an IDF tank — the device detonated, killing the four IDF soldiers who were in the tank at the time.

Another soldier was moderately injured in the exchange of fire that ensued, the military said, adding that “hits were identified” on two of the three fighters who carried out the assault.

Only three of the dead soldiers were named, while the name of the fourth has not yet been cleared for publication.

According to an AFP toll based on data from the Israeli military, 468 soldiers have been killed since the start of the military’s ground offensive in Gaza on October 27, 2023.