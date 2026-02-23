Four Khawarij killed in intelligence-based operation in DI Khan: ISPR

DI KHAN: Four Khawarij were sent to hell in an intelligence based operation in Dera Ismail Khan District by the security forces, Inter-Service Public Relations ISPR said, ARY News reported.

According to the Pakistan Army media wing ISPR, Security Forces conducted the operation on reported presence of khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, four Khwarij were killed.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored kharji found in the area.

The relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm-e-Istehkam” Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

On Sunday, five terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Balochistan at the Sarkhab Refugee Camp on Sunday.

According to the CTD, the encounter took place within the camp in Pishin.

Following the shootout, officials recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive material from a vehicle belonging to the militants.

The CTD stated that the deceased terrorists were planning coordinated attacks on the Police Lines and a local cadet college.