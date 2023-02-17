Four killed, 14 injured in KPO attack: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: At least four persons were killed dead and 14 injured in the terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) near Shahrae Faisal, ARY News reported on Friday.

Adviser to Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab confirmed that four persons were killed and 14 injured in the KPO attack. The martyred persons included two policemen and a Rangers personnel, whereas, a civilian also lost his life.

He added that out of the injured, one person is critical while 13 wounded persons are in stable condition.

The latest information is that 4 people were martyred (2 policemen, 1 rangers & 1 civilian) while 14 people are injured, who are being treated. Out of the injured 1 person is critical while the condition of 13 injured persons is stable. — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) February 17, 2023

LEAs conclude KPO operation

Police and Rangers teams concluded the operation to clear the Karachi Police Office (KPO) building from terrorists.

Three terrorists were killed in the joint operation of police and Rangers at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi. After concluding the op, the law enforcers commenced a search operation.

A sweeper namely Ajmal, 30, lost his life in the KPO attack, whereas, the martyred police official was identified as 50-year-old Ghulam Abbas.

The wounded persons included six Rangers, three police including Constable Abdul Latif and an Edhi volunteer Sajid.

Murtaza Wahab confirmed that the KPO building has been cleared and three terrorists were neutralized.

He said in a statement that Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah is present at the Central Police Office (CPO) and monitoring the entire situation.

In another tweet, Murtaza Wahab said, “#SindhGovt commends the entire law enforcement team especially the personnel who directly participated in the operation to clear the KPO building & neutralise the terrorists. The entire nation is indebted to their bravery.”

