Four killed as car comes under attack in Bannu

BANNU: Four individuals, including a tribal leader, were killed in an attack on car by unidentified assailants in the Jani-khel area of Bannu district, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police, the vehicle was targeted by unknown assailants that claimed the lives of four and injured others including a woman and child.

The deceased were identified as Malik Shoudi Khan, Ajab Khan, and Ajmal, the police said in its initial statement. However, the identity of the deceased woman could not be ascertained, the police sources said.

On November 14, at least four dead in clashes over a property dispute in Bannu city of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

As per details, the police officials stated that the incident occurred in Landhi Jalandhar area of Bannu where two groups opened fire at each other and killed four.

The police officials said that the incident occurred in Peshawar where two groups opened fire and killed five over a property dispute between two groups.

The police registered the case of the incident.