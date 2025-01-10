Four killed, five injured in Lakki Marwat firing

LAKKI MARWAT: In a tragic incident, at least four persons were killed and five sustained injuries when a Jirga escalated into violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s district Lakki Marwat, ARY News reported.

As per details from the Police, the incident took place when two factions opened up gunfire on each other near the Gandi Chowk area in Jirga.

Bodies of the deceased and injured have been shifted to Serae Naurang hospital.

Earlier in April 2020, at least three people have been killed during an incident of firing in a jirga in Peshawar.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, the incident of firing occurred during a jirga within the remits of Agha Mir Jani Shah police station in the city.

“We have apprehended four people for their involvement in the incident and shifted them to another location for further interrogation,” he said.

The bodies were also shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

It is pertinent to mention here that holding jirga or any other consultative meeting to decide punishment of any crime is against the Constitution of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that in December 2019, police claimed to have arrested members of a jirga over charge of declaring a seven-year-old girl vani and forcibly marrying her off to settle an honour-related case.

According to details, a jirga was held at a local landlord’s place in Kashmore area of the Sindh province to settle-off a case pertaining to honour.