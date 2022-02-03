Four killed in armed clash between two groups in Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu

ISLAMABAD: At least four persons were killed and one sustained injuries in an armed clash between two groups in Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Police officials told the media that the armed clash occurred in Phulgran village in Phulgran village in Bhara Kahu in which four persons lost their lives over personal enmity.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations and Superintendent Police (SP) City reached the incident site.

Police said that the accused were identified and will be arrested soon.

READ: JACOBABAD: EIGHT KILLED IN FIRING BETWEEN TWO RIVAL GROUPS

Earlier in September last year, at least seven people had been killed and sixteen others injured in an armed clash between two groups during a jirga in Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The firing incident had taken place in Upper Dir’s area of Ganu Cham, where a jirga was going on to settle an old dispute between two groups.

Seven people lost their lives on the spot, while 16 others sustained bullet wounds. The injured and bodies had been moved to Upper Dir District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

Police had said a jirga was going on to settle an old dispute over the construction of a road between the two groups of the area.

Comments