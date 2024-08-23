Four killed in Pano Aqil road accident

PANO AKIL: At least four people including a woman were killed as a result of collision between a truck and a car on M5 Motorway near Pano Aqil area, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, the car was going from Sukkur to Multan when it collided with the truck coming from the opposite side.

Soon after the incident reported, the rescue teams reached the site and shifted bodies and injured to THQ hospital for medico-legal proceedings.

Earlier this week, at least eight people had been killed and 10 others received injuries as a result of the collision between a passenger bus and trailer truck on Sukkur-Multan motorway.

The ill-fated was travelling from Mansehra to Karachi, said Motorway Police official.

Soon after the incident, rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Hospital Ghotki for medico-legal formalities and treatment.

The deceased included women and children, said police, adding that the condition of four people is critical.