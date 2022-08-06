Four killed, PTI MPA injured in Lower Dir attack

Lower Dir: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Malik Liaquat has been injured after unknown people shot at his vehicle, ARY News reported.

According to details, firing at PTI MPA Malik Liaquat has left four security guards dead while the other four, including the MPA, have been badly injured. The attackers have not been identified.

Unknown attackers shot at Laiquat’s car when he was travelling with his four guards and some other party workers.

Also Read: Punjab CM election: Two more PTI MPAs asked to change loyalties

Chief Minister KPK Mehmood Khan has taken notice of the incident and ordered Inspector General (IG) KPK to present a report of the incident. The police started a search operation after the incident. The CM has ordered to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

Comments