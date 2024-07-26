Four killed, several injured in M9 motorway accident

HYDERABAD: At least four people were killed in a collision between a passenger bus and trailer on the Karachi-Hyderabad M9 motorway, ARY News reported on Friday quoting police.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred near the Loni Kot area, where the bus and trailer crashed into each other, resulting in the deaths of 4 people besides injuring several others.

Upon being informed, authorities reached the spot and transported the injured to the Noori Abadi Trauma Center for treatment.

Police reports indicated that the accident was caused by the bus driver falling asleep at the wheel.

Following the collision, the trailer overturned on the road, causing disruption to traffic flow.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of the Nooriabad road accident and loss of lives had directed to provide medical treatment to injured persons in the accident.

Earlier this month, at least six labourers had been killed in an accident between a mini truck and a trailer on M9 Motorway. The incident, which also injured four persons, happened near Lunikot in Jamshoro district.

The deceased persons, identified as 28-year-old Nanji Thakur, 30-year-old Imdad Hussain Khoso, 28-year-old Amerji Kacchi, 35-year-old Ramesh Kacchi, Jetan Thakur and Ramesh Thakur, belonged to Khuwaja stop area of Tando Allahyar district.