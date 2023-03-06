Nine martyred, 11 injured in suicide attack on police vehicle in Sibbi

SIBBI: Nine martyred, while 11 others injured in a suicide attack on a police vehicle on Quetta-Sibbi highway, ARY News reported on Monday

According to SSO Kachi, the suicide attacker who was riding a bike blew himself up near the police vehicle. which resulted in the death of nine police personnel.

The injured police personnel were shifted to the civil hospital Sibbi, SSP Kachi said.

Earlier, the female ‘suicide bomber’ arrested by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Quetta was portrayed as a missing person by the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF).

Read more: FEMALE SUICIDE BOMBER ARRESTED IN QUETTA ‘PORTRAYED’ AS MISSING PERSON

Mahal Baloch was used by and forced to support BLF’s militant wing. Tweets shared by The Balochistan Post were used to create a false narrative against Pakistan security forces.

The female suicide bomber arrested in Quetta was forced to support the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF). She was separated from her children and turned into a suicide bomber.

Comments