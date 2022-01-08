Four members of a family injured in gas explosion in Karachi ‎

KARACHI: At least four members of a family sustained burn wounds in an explosion due to gas leakage in the SITE Area neighbourhood of Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred within the remits of Mominabad police station, where a gas explosion blew off a house in the Metroville area, resulting in injuries to four people.

“The injured included a family comprising a man and a woman and two children,” they said adding the explosion caused damage to the parts of the house besides also resulting in the collapse of the boundary wall.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment as police said that they were investigating the cause of the explosion.

Recently, at least three people were injured and multiple shops were being destroyed in yet another explosion in the city apparently caused by accumulated gas in a sewer in mehmoodabad area of Karachi.

According to rescue sources, they have so far shifted three injured to the hospital and they have been identified as Bilal, Dilawar, and an unknown man.

Multiple shops have also been destroyed in the gas blast with SSP East confirming that the blast was caused owing to accumulated gas in the sewer.

“SSGC gas line and accumulation of gases in the sewer caused a joint effect resulting in the blast,” Qamar Raza Jaskani said and added that fortunately, large-scale destruction did not happen in today’s explosion.