Four men allegedly involved in looting tourists in KP rounded up

PESHAWAR: Police claimed on Tuesday to have rounded up four men allegedly involved in looting tourists at gunpoint in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Swat.

The KP police chief said a car, pistols and 102 mobile phones were seized from the possession of the arrested suspects. He said all security agencies jointly conducted a raid that led to the arrests.

The arrested suspects hailed from Peshawar, Mardan and Bajaur districts, the IG said.

Several incidents of looting tourists occurred in KP areas over the last couple of weeks.

The IG said Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had taken notice of the robberies and called for the muggers to be brought to justice at once.

On August 6, 40 tourists were looted by armed robbers in two separate incidents in Kharkanai area of Lower Dir and Thana Bypass Road in Malakand.

Taking notice of the incidents, the chief minister had removed the Lower Dir district police officer and the Malakand deputy commissioner over failure to maintain the law and order situation.