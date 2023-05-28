Four girls drown to death in Sindh’s Kot Diji

KOT DIJI: Four minor girls drowned in a pond near the Kot Diji area of Sindh on Sunday, said the rescue sources.

According to rescue sources, two bodies have been retrieved from the pond while a search for other missing girls was underway.

The girls were identified as Sohna (10), Dania (5), Robina (5), and Muskaan (6).

In February, at least six persons drowned when a boat capsized in Kalankar Lake near Dhoro Naro, Umerkot district.

The boat was carrying ten people to the shrine of Sehar Faquir Shrine to pay homage when it capsized due to which six persons were drowned.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved three dead bodies of children from the lake.