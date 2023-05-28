34.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Four girls drown to death in Sindh's Kot Diji

Web Desk
By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KOT DIJI: Four minor girls drowned in a pond near the Kot Diji area of Sindh on Sunday, said the rescue sources.

According to rescue sources, two bodies have been retrieved from the pond while a search for other missing girls was underway.

The girls were identified as Sohna (10), Dania (5), Robina (5), and Muskaan (6).

In February, at least six persons drowned when a boat capsized in Kalankar Lake near Dhoro Naro, Umerkot district.

The boat was carrying ten people to the shrine of Sehar Faquir Shrine to pay homage when it capsized due to which six persons were drowned.

Read more: Rescue teams retrieve 51 bodies from Tanda Dam

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved three dead bodies of children from the lake.

