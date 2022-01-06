Four minor sisters allegedly abducted in Lahore

LAHORE: Four minor sisters have been allegedly abducted from Factory Area in Lahore as police said that they have registered a case against the incident.

According to police, the minor girls abducted from the Factory area are aged 2, 8, 10 and 14-year-old. A case has been registered against their abduction on the directives of DIG Operation Lahore.

The police said that they have approached the family and will obtain CCTV and other evidence from nearby areas to bring clarity to the matter.

Meanwhile, the mother of the girls has cast suspicion that her husband would have abducted them. “I am not living with my husband for the last one and a half years over differences with him,” she said.

She further claimed that the mobile phone of her husband has also been switched off, further making a strong impression that he was involved in the abduction bid.

The police said that they are trying to track the mobile of the suspect in order to recover the girls.

