Four-month-old toddler becomes multi-millionaire

Ekagrah Rohan Murthy is yet to stand on his feet, but this four-month-old toddler is already a multi-millionaire.

Born to Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and author-philanthropist Sudha Murthy’s son Rohan Murthy and daughter-in-law Aparna Krishnan, Ekagrah Rohan Murthy owns INR240 crore worth of shares in the leading Indian tech firm.

Narayana Murthy transferred 0.04 per cent stake of the IT firm to his grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murthy, making him the firm’s youngest shareholder.

Murthy became grandparents for the third time after his son Rohan Murthy and his wife Aparna Krishnan welcomed a baby boy in November last year.

An exchange filing revealed that the four-month-old toddler now owns 1.5 million company shares transferred through an off-market transaction, according to a stock exchange filing.

Following the transfer, Narayana Murthy’s share in the software service provider firm dipped from 0.4 per cent to 0.36 per cent, totalling 15.1 million shares.

Ekagrah’s birth was announced on November 10 by Rohan Murthy and Aparna Krishnan while Narayan Murthy, inspired by the Sanskrit word unbroken meditation, named his grandson Ekagra.

In August 2011, Murthy retired from the company with the title of Chairman Emeritus. However, once again he entered the company in 2013 as executive chairman. During this time, his son Rohan Murthy was working as his executive assistant.

His daughter Akshata Murty is married to United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.