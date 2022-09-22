Four more flood-victims die in Sindh, death toll rises to 328

ISLAMABAD: Four more flood-victims have lost their lives due to outbreak of viral diseases in Sindh, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources within health ministry.

During the past 24 hours, four flood victims including two women hailing from Jamhsoro and Thatta lost their lives due to an outbreak of Gastro and heart problems.

Sources said as many as 10 flood affectees have lost their lives during last 10 days in Sindh, pushing the overall death toll to 328 in the province.

Heavy rains and subsequent floods have wreaked havoc in Sindh, killing at least 702 people and damaging over 1.7 million houses across the province.

According to Sindh focal person for flood relief, at least 702 people were killed while 8,422 people wounded in floods triggered by monsoon rains. Meanwhile, as many as 271,181 livestock have been killed in the floods.

The focal person further said that over 1.7 million houses have been damaged while crops cultivated on 4.8 million acres were destroyed in Sindh.

