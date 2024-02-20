Four more independent candidates come into PML-N’s fold

LAHORE: Four more independent candidates who emerged victorious in the General Elections 2024 announced to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported.

As per details, two MPAs-elect from Punjab and as many from Balochistan joined the PML-N after meeting with the party leaders.

Wali Muhammad and Abdul Khaliq Khan, who emerged victorious from PB-41 (Quetta) and PB-51 (Chaman) respectively, came into the PML-N’s fold after meeting party president Shehbaz Sharif.

The PML-N president welcomed the newly elected members of the Balochistan Assembly to the party. Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan’s development lies in the development of Balochistan.

PML-N Balochistan President Jaffer Mandokhel and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Separately, two newly elected members of the Punjab Assembly, Ahsan Raza from PP-180 (Kasur) and Ghazanfer Qureshi from PP-128 (Jhang), met PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and joined the party.

The PML-N senior vice president welcomed the newly elected members to the party. Ahsan Raza and Ghazanfer Qureshi also congratulated Maryam Nawaz on being nominated for the Chief Minister Punjab slot.

Earlier on February 16, six independent candidates, including a MNA-elect, who emerged victorious in the General Elections 2024 announced to join the PML-N.

MNA-elect from NA-92 Rasheed Akbar Noorani and five newly elected members Punjab Assembly met PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and expressed ‘full confidence’ in the Nawaz Sharif-led party.

The MPAs-elect who joined the PML-N included Irfanullah Khan Niazi from PP-90, Muhammad Amir Inayat from PP-92, Muhammad Akbar Hayat from PP-205, Asghar Hayat from PP-212 and Rana Abdul Manan from PP-272.