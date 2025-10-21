Four more killed in Shahdat Kot village gunfight

SHAHDAT KOT: As many as four more people were killed in a gun battle between two groups in a Jatoi village of Shahdat Kot, the police said, ARY News reported.

The police said that, owing to the exchange of firing between the two groups, the total number of deaths has surpassed seven.

Details of the Incidents

Veil-clad assailants fled after opening fire on a house in the area this evening, the police added.

Three people, including two passers-by, were killed in the firing incident by the veil-clad accused in Sujawal Junejo.

The police further apprised that the deceased group conducted retaliatory firing at night to take revenge for the evening incident.

Following the incident, the area’s Station House Officer (SHO) was removed, and a new SHO has been appointed, the police added.

Earlier this month, as many as five people were killed in a gunfight between armed men and tribal in Mangocher area of Kalat.

According to the district administration, two people were also wounded in the firing between two groups.

An investigation over the armed clash is underway, the district administration said.

The district further apprised that four of killed are unidentified armed men while one of deceased is belonged to tribal.

On October 2, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khuzdar, successfully thwarting terrorists’ attempt to flee, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military media wing, “on 1 October 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Khuzdar District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

During the conduct of operation, own forces apprehended four Ts trying to flee cowardly by disguising in women attire. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice.”