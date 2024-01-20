Four more suspects involved in Jinnah House inferno identified

LAHORE: Investigators have identified four more suspects in the May 9 attack on Jinnah House, also known as Corps Commander House Lahore, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The suspects – identified as Imran Yar Khan, Ammar Baig, Ikramullah and Muhammad Bilawal – were presented before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) following an identification parade.

During the hearing, the police said the arrested accused were found present in Jinnah House on May 9 after geofencing and video evidence. The police sought 30-day physical remand of the suspects.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal, after hearing the arguments, granted the police 14-day physical remand of the suspects. He also ordered the police to present the accused before the court on Feb 3.

Earlier, the federal government constituted a cabinet committee to investigate the incidents of May 9.

According to the notification, the caretaker federal law and justice minister will be the convener committee. Other members of the committee include ministers of interior, information, and human rights.

The notification further stated that a new member can also be added to the committee to solve any problem.

According to the terms of reference (TORs), the committee is mandated to examine the events leading up to the incidents of 9th may, 2023, with a view to ascertain the identity and role of mastermind, planners, facilitators and executors.

The committee will analyses the causes, and determine responsibility for these events. It will evaluate their immediate and long-term implications.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Khan was arrested from his Lahore residence on August 5 after he was slapped with a five-year disqualification and a three-year prison term in the Toshakhana criminal case.