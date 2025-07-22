Four more terrorists killed in Kalat, Balochistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Tuesday eliminated four more terrorists affiliated with the Indian proxy group Fitna al Hindustan in Kalat district, Balochistan, recovering a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Following the successful intelligence based operation conducted by the security forces in Kalat District of Balochistan on 19 July 2025, during which 4 terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan were killed; on 21 July 2025, a deliberate sanitization operation was conducted in the surrounding areas,” said a news release issued by ISPR.

During the conduct of the operation, four more terrorists of Fitna al Hindustan were hunted down and successfully neutralized.

The statement added that a terrorist hideout was also busted and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was recovered.

The ISPR reiterated that the security Forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts by Indian proxies at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces for the successful operation that resulted in the elimination of eight terrorists.

President Zardari praised the courage and professionalism of the armed forces, stating, “The nation stands firmly with its brave security forces in the fight against terrorism. The enemies of peace and stability will not be allowed to succeed.”

He reaffirmed that the operations would continue until terrorism is fully eradicated from the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also commended the forces for their decisive action and emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to defeating terrorism.

“The elements of Fitna al Hindustan, who threaten the country’s sovereignty and security, will be rooted out,” he said. “The government, along with the armed forces, is fully committed to ensuring the complete elimination of terrorism.”