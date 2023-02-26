Four mutilated bodies found in Lodhran

LODHRAN: As many as four mutilated bodies were found in a house located in Lodhran’s Gulshan-e-Madina Town, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per police officials, the local residents informed police after a foul smell in the area.

The police reached the spot and recovered four marred bodies. The deceased bodies belonged to the same family including a mother, a daughter and two sons.

In the autopsy report, the bodies of the victims were said to be one week old. The motive behind the deaths could not be ascertained yet, police sources said.

Police arrested a 14-year-old son following the multiple murders, whereas, the father was absconding.

