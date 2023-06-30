34.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 30, 2023
Four of family killed over ‘personal enmity’ in Faisalabad

Web Desk
By Web Desk
A tragic incident was reported from Faisalabad where four individuals from the same family were murdered on the occasion of Eid, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, this incident occurred in the Khurrianwala area of Faisalabad, where adversaries blinded by animosity unleashed a hail of bullets, claiming the lives of a father, daughter, and two others from the same household, while leaving three individuals, including two women, injured.

According to the police, the two brothers, Imran and Aamir along with other family members, were returning home after celebrating Eid with their sister, when the armed assailants, who had already set up an ambush near Karianwala, opened fire on their car.

The gunfire resulted in the instant death of three persons, including Aamir and a 6-year-old child, while four, including two women, were injured.

The injured and the bodies were transported to the hospital, where one more child succumbed to the injuries. the police termed the incident is a sign of personal enmity.

RPO Faisalabad, Abid Khan, taking note of the killings, has ordered the prompt arrest of the culprits and has requested a detailed report on the incident.

