Four officials of Pakistan post arrested in Rs300m corruption case

PESHAWAR: The FIA Composite Circle Abbottabad, in a major operation conducted on Friday, arrested four officials of the Postal Department in more than Rs. 300 million corruption cases.

According to details, four employees of Postal Department Abbottabad involved in corruption were arrested in the operation. The alleged four accused were identified as Hafeez, Waheed, Hameed and Khalil.

The arrested accused are employees of Postal Department Abbottabad. The accused were arrested after the bail was canceled by the Special Judge Central Anti-Corruption Abbottabad Court. The accused ransacked the savings accounts of GPO Abbottabad, the FIA spokesman said.

The accused hacked into the accounts of deceased customers and deed accounts. The accused committed corruption of more than Rs. 300 million through irregularities in profit and loss and falsification of zakat and tax rates. The accused have been arrested and investigation has been started, the spokesman of the FIA said.