Four oil cargoes bring over 176,000 tonnes of fuel to Pakistan

KARACHI: Four oil cargo ships carrying more than 176,000 metric tonnes of fuel have begun arriving in Pakistan as part of the government’s efforts to stabilise fuel supplies amid global market disruptions following the US and Israel attack on Iran.

According to sources in the Finance Division, the government is taking steps to ensure uninterrupted supplies of petrol and diesel across the country.

A special committee to monitor petrol prices – formed on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif – is scheduled to meet again today to review the situation and monitor fuel availability.

Sources said several fuel tankers carrying petrol and diesel have started arriving at Port Qasim, Karachi, easing concerns about an immediate fuel shortage in Pakistan during the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

The tanker MT Nave Atropos arrived at the port on Monday carrying 50,000 metric tonnes of petrol, according to Finance Division sources.

Another vessel, MT Torm Dominia, docked at the FOTCO Oil Terminal with 37,000 metric tonnes of diesel.

Meanwhile, the tanker MT Sapphire 2 is carrying 55,000 metric tonnes of petrol and is expected to berth at the port today.

A fourth vessel, MT Seaclipper, is scheduled to arrive tomorrow (Wednesday) with approximately 34,000 metric tonnes of petrol.

Sources added that one of the ships arrived from Fujairah, a major regional fuel supply hub in UAE. More tankers are expected to arrive in the coming days to ensure stable fuel supplies across the country.